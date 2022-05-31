Libyan's enjoy Tripoli's first skatepark

Young Libyan's are enjoying Tripoli's first skatepark.

The project was funded by the US embassy in the capital through a charity, Make Life Skate Life.

For many this is a dream come true.

"As I was growing up, I saw my neighbours skateboarding and kept thinking about it. When I got older, I used to watch videos and learnt from them how to master the tricks. (...) Personally, I come once or twice a week. If I got the chance on a day off or if there was no school, I would come too", said high school student Mohamed Abderraouf.

Female student Rayan al-Omar added "skateboarding is my hobby. I'm really happy, because before there wasn't a dedicated place for skating".

After more than a decade of conflict, young Libyans yearn for a return to normality. The opening of the first skate park generated a lot of interest amongst the local youths.

The designer believes skateparks can help to build communities.

"I know the benefits of skateparks because I design skateboard parks, and I truly believe in them. But we've designed parks and built parks in places like Iraq, Palestine, Mozambique, Morocco. We've seen the benefits of skateparks; we know the benefits of them. Not only for the active views, as you can see here by people are skateboarding and roll blading around", said Wade Trevean, the skatepark's designer.

The skatepark was built by volunteers and is part of a seaside park that includes a cycle route and football pitches.