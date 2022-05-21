Dakar residents react to nomination of French Education minister

Many Senegalese have just heard of Pap Ndiaye, the new French Education, Youth and Sports Minister. In Dakar, the nomination Friday of the academic -born of French and Senegalese parents- was welcomed by some as a symbol of the countries proximity. Others didn’t see it as celebratory occasion.

Pap Ndiaye is the new French education minister since friday. If most Senegalese have just heard of the nomination of the academic (born of French mother and Senegalese father according to Senegalese news reports) some welcome it as a symbol of the countries proximity. "It strengthens the relationship between the African continent and the West in general, particularly between France and Senegal, Dakar resident", Aboubacry Ndaw comments.

Ndiaye was the director of the Museum of the History of Immigration. Even though he emerged as a surprise choice of the new French Prime Minister's reshuffled government, some Dakar residents don't feel his appointment is exceptional since a long-established Senegalese diaspora lives in France.

"France and Senegal are linked by history, so it should not be a surprise to see Pap Ndiaye appointed as a minister in France, Ibrahima Cissé says.Besides, this is nothing compared to all the privileges that France has in Africa and particularly in Senegal. For me, this appointment is nothing extraordinary."

Some on the French left reacted with astonishment at the social change historian nomination. Ndiaye came under attack from far-right whose politicians consider the new anti-racism mouvement a dangerous ideology.