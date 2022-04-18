Firefighters and residents battle fire in Cape Town shack dwellings

Firefighters say they contained a blaze that broke out in an informal settlement in Cape Town on Saturday, despite their efforts being hampered by local residents.

Although no fatalities or injuries were reported, around 300 homes were destroyed in Langa's Joe Slovo informal settlement, affecting 1200 people.

According to fire and rescue services, the crowd became unruly and as the flames were fanned by the wind and at least four fire hoses were cut.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said " There were 10 fire engines and seven water tankers on scene.”

“At this stage, the cause of the fire is still unknown,” he added.

The City of Cape Town had recorded the highest number of informal settlement fires in the Western Cape in 2021, with more than 2 200 fires in informal settlements in the province, according to local media.

Cape Town recorded 1978 fires.

Authorities at the time said approximately R1.3 billion was set aside to improve informal settlements and the health of residents by 2024.