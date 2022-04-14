South Africa floods: Protests over disruptions in electricity and water supply

Around 100 residents of Bhambayi township in South Africa's eastern city of Durban took to the streets to protest against being removed from a temporary shelter after their homes were destroyed in floods.

Demonstrators blocked the street with rubble and burning barricades to demand city authorities repair damaged infrastructure that left them without running water or power for days.

The Residents of the informal settlements around the M19 near Reservoir Hills had been moved from school acting as a temporary shelter and were due to be housed in a nearby community hall.

Durban metro police's senior superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said the local councillor has been called on to intervene and negotiate with the disgruntled residents.

The anger has spread to communities north of Durban, with protesters in eThekwini calling for the municipality to speed up the restoration of services and provide housing.

In neighbouring township Ntuzuma, angry communities frustrated by the failure of the municipality to quickly restore power and water services closed roads and were ready to picket.

Protesters are demanding that alternate housing be provided after their informal dwellings were destroyed on Ramnath Road in Coniston, KZN, during the downpour on Monday.

Burning tyres are strewn along the southbound lane while debris has been used to block off the opposite lane.

Flooding in the Durban area has taken over 300 lives and has been described as a "catastrophe of enormous proportions," by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Thousands of people have been made homeless, roads and bridges swept away and at least 248 schools have been damaged.

The government has declared a state of disaster in the region and pledged relief to those affected.