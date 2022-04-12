Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC: Last four negotiators held hostage by armed group freed

DRC: Last four negotiators held hostage by armed group freed
Commanders of the armed group URDPC/CODECO (Union des Révolutionnaires pour la Défense du Peuple Congolais/Coopérative pour le Développement du Congo) walk through the village   -  
Copyright © africanews
ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The last four members of a Congolese delegation held hostage by an armed group with whom it came to negotiate in Ituri (northeastern DRC) are free after nearly two months in detention, a spokesperson announced Tuesday.

The spokesperson, Pitchout Mbodina Iribi, who represents the "Task Force for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction of Ituri", announced "the release of Thomas Lubanga and Floribert Ndjabu as well as other members of the delegation. These are two colonels of the Congolese army, Justin and Désiré Lobho.

The four men instead "escaped" their captors, another member of the task force told AFP on condition of anonymity, saying that "all of them arrived in Bunia", the capital of Ituri, on Tuesday morning.

- How it started -

A total of eight members of the task force were taken hostage on 16 February by fighters from the armed group Cooperative for the Development of Congo (Codeco), a mystical-military organisation that claims to defend members of the Lendu community.

The delegation, which included former warlords Thomas Lubanga, Germain Katanga - once convicted by the International Criminal Court - and Floribert Ndjabu, had been sent by President Félix Tshisekedi to negotiate a ceasefire and the demobilisation of militiamen in Ituri.

While the negotiators were in talks with the Codeco militia, the latter took them hostage, blaming the army for bombing the area during the meeting.

The militia demanded the release of Codeco prisoners and members of the Lendu community "arbitrarily arrested", the cessation of military operations and the lifting of the state of siege.

Since then, the first hostage, Professor Jean-Baptiste Dhechuvi, was released on 21 March, followed by three others on 4 April: General Germain Katanga, the president of the Union of Cultural Associations for the Development of Ituri (Unadi) Janvier Ayendu Bin Ekwale and the group's driver.

Ituri and the neighbouring province of North Kivu have been under a state of siege since May 2021, but this measure has so far failed to put an end to the abuses of armed groups in the region.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..