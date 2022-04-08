Rwanda has vaccinated over 60% of its population

Rwanda has become one of the few African countries to achieve the goal of vaccinating over 60 percent of its population against Covid-19. By the end of 2021, the East african nation had already administered vaccine doses to more than 40% of its 12 million citizens. A number that reached the World Health organization's target for this period.

The country's vaccination rate comes behind the small island nations of the Seychelles and Mauritius.

To continue this trend, authorities in the capital Kigali have set up vaccination sites in busy public places like bus stations. Medical staff say between 200 and 400 residents receive jabs each day and many of them have already registered for booster shots.

Rwanda remains an exception as, according to the World Health Organization, about 15% of the continent's population is fully vaccinated.