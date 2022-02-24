Former Guinean minister jailed over corruption charges

A former Guinean minister has been imprisoned and another placed under judicial supervision in Conakry for "embezzlement of public funds and corruption", a special prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday evening.

The former budget minister under Alpha Conde (2010-2020), Ismael Dioubate, was placed under warrant in a Conakry prison and the former minister of state and special adviser to the presidency during this period, Tibou Camara, placed under judicial supervision, said a statement from the prosecutor's office of the Court of Repression of Economic and Financial Offences (Crief).

Mr. Dioubaté and Mr. Camara appeared Tuesday before the investigating chamber of the Crief and are prosecuted for "embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, corruption and complicity," said in the statement signed by its special prosecutor Aly Touré, the Crief, created by the military who overthrew President Conde on September 5.

The Crief also charged and placed under arrest Wednesday Ms. Eveline Folla Mansara, former administrative and financial director of the Ministry of Technical Education and Vocational Training. A judicial investigation was also opened against Ms. Zenab Dramé, known as Zenab Nabaya, who headed this ministerial department under Mr. Condé.

The charges against these four former officials were not specified by the Crief.

The military, which took power by force in Guinea, has made the fight against corruption, reputed to be endemic, one of its major battles.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of the junta who became president, assured that there would be no "witch hunt" but that justice would be the country's "compass". The junta has proceeded to evict numerous executives from the state services.