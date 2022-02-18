UN expert accuses CAR of preventing 'the work of investigators'

A United Nations independent expert accused Central African authorities and Russian paramilitaries of "systematically obstructing the work of investigators" and denounces "abuses by Russian allies against the civilian population" at a press conference in Bangui.

The Central African Republic has been mired in civil war since 2013. While violence had decreased in recent years, it resumed abruptly when rebels launched a failed offensive to overthrow President Faustin-Archange Touadera in late 2020.

The UN uses the term "other security personnel" to refer to the hundreds of Russian paramilitary forces who fight alongside the army, and who have helped them over the past year push back rebels from their strongholds.

In 2021, the UN accused the mercenaries and the Central African forces of abuse, alongside its ongoing condemnation of crimes committed against civilians by the country's rebel groups.

In the new report, which covers the period from October to February, Guterres touches in particular on an operation carried out near Bria, some 370 miles (600 kilometers) northeast of the capital Bangui, by the national army and paramilitaries.

The operation which occurred in mid-January resulted "in 17 civilian deaths" and displacement of the general population, the report said, without providing further detail.

Guterres indicated that the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) was denied access to the army and "other security personnel" on three occasions in January under the pretext that the sites where the events of concern had occurred "were private."

MINUSCA has around 15,000 soldiers and police, with an annual budget of approximately $1 billion.

During the period under review, "humanitarian personnel continued to be targeted by armed groups, national defense and security forces and other security personnel," Guterres said.

"The humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate" since October, he said, adding that 63 percent of the population -- or 3.1 million Central Africans -- require protection and humanitarian assistance at the highest level in five years.