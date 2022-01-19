Nominees unveiled for 53rd NAACP Image Awards

The 53rd NAACP image awards are just around the corner. The list of nominees was unveiled on Tuesday.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson, singer Megan Thee Stallion or Halle Berry are just three of a string of Black celebrities competing. The list of nominees for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People image awards was unveiled on Tuesday.

With 7 categories and over a dozen subcategories, the competition will be fierce. The film "The Harder They Fall." featuring a large starry cast has emerged as a frontrunner. But, the movie King Richard with golden Globes winner Will Smith as lead actor could also have the last word in the motion picture category.

H.E.R. received the most nominations in the music recording categories with six, including best female artist and album for her project "Back of My Mind." She will compete in the outstanding album category against Silk Sonic's "An Evening with Silk Sonic," Drake's "Certified Lover Boy," Jazmine Sullivan's "Heaux Tales" and "When It's All Said and Done… Take Time" by Givēon."

Netflix, the other winner

RCA Records might make its presence felt with the most nominations across record labels. The label garnered 15 nominations with the musical success of H.E.R, Sullivan, Doja Cat and Kirk Franklin.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the awards honoring entertainers and writers of color will move forward without an in-person audience. on BET at 8 p.m. EST.

The two-hour show, hosted by Anthony Anderson, will be broadcast on February 26. The annual awards dedicated to celebrating Colored People will cast the light on a troop of creators. Navigating in the music, podcast, literature or directing industry, they will all be honored.

If the winners have yet to be announced, streaming giant Nextflix could be a dominant force at next month's NAACP Image Awards. On Tuesday the firm counted 52 nominations. But the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People awards is not the only stage where Netflix will shine. 2022 is set to be a prolific year for African productions featured on the plateform. If the subscription streaming service waited untill 2020 to debute its first African originals, it continues to expand its focus on African content. Last year, it launched an African collection to celebrate what it called an African month. One of the latest being Tanzanian movie 'Binti' which scored the country's first Netflix film release.