Tonga's eruption waves cause oil spill in Peru

Environmental authorities and workers at the Pampilla refinery have been working to clean up oil from a beach in Lima after a spill attributed to high waves caused by the eruption of a volcano in Tonga. The spill was brought under control within hours, but the clean-up process continues. The Peruvian Institute of Civil Defence said in a press release that on Sunday a ship was unloading oil at the La Pampilla refinery on the Pacific coast when strong waves suddenly displaced the vessel, causing the spill. The government did not say how many gallons were spilled, but said local and federal authorities were working to clean up the coast. The La Pampilla refinery, in Callao province near the capital Lima, is owned by Spanish company Repsol. It is considered the main oil processing plant in Peru. Local authorities have closed the beaches in the area to the public since Sunday.