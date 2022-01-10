Actor Will Smith wins first Golden Globes

Will Smith won his first award from the Golden Globes on Sunday. He was crowned best actor in a drama film at the annual award ceremony.

After five nominations in different categories in 1993, 1994, 2002, 2007 and 2016; Will Smith's 2022 nomination has finally been the one! The 53-year-old rapper-turned-actor won his first Golden Globes award. His portrayal of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams in movie King Richard was commended.

Despite the audience- and broadcast-free ceremony, the Globes still announced the winners via Instagram.

Will Smith has a long and prolific career. He has starred in hit comedy series or in more serious roles. His latest movie, King Richard, is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and produced by Venus and Serena Williams. It details Richard Williams plan to make his daughters tennis pros starting when they were just children.

The movie, which was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, has emerged as an early Oscars frontrunner. Nominees for the Academy Awards will be announced on February 8.