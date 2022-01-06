Covid-19: Cape Verde prepares to hire more nurses as cases rise

The Prime Minister of Cabo Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, said on Wednesday that at least five members of the government have been infected with the coronavirus and that his office is "practically at a standstill" due to positive cases among staff.

"My office is practically at a standstill at the moment. It is affecting security people and it is affecting health professionals, which is where the action is much more complicated," he said.

For the Prime Minister, the fewer doctors and nurses the country has available, the more difficult the health system's response system will become, not only to deal with Covid-19-related issues but also to treat other diseases, namely in the emergency service.

In the communication, Ulisses Correia e Silva announced the hiring of more nurses, and, like the President, called for a "closing of ranks" to fight the new coronavirus.

The country has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, recording 1,025 positives on Tuesday alone, as the Omicron variant spreads on the archipelago.

Cape Verde last week canceled new year festivities and introduced a raft of measures for restaurants and public transport to stem a rise in cases.

The country is one of the most vaccinated on the continent, with up to 70% of the eligible population having received a second dose of the Covid vaccine.

As of Tuesday, the total number of infections by the new coronavirus was 44,592, with 5,568 active cases, 38,643 cases considered recovered, and 354 deaths.