Champions South Africa top Group A on first day of Dubai Sevens

South Africa started their campaign to win back-to-back Dubai World Rugby Sevens titles in fine style as they topped Group A on Friday.
The reigning champions - who won in Dubai earlier this year - first beat Japan. An unusual tackle hug ends with try for Bitzbock's JC Pretorius
South African sevens then won against Great Britain 21-7 in their final match to set up a quarter-final on Saturday against Kenya, with Britain facing Argentina in the last eight.
Australia topped Group B, thanks to a 22-19 win over the United States and now meet Ireland in the quarter-finals, while the US take on France.
