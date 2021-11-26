Welcome to Africanews

South African government responds to UK over travel suspension

A supporter waves a South African flag as he blows a vuvuzela, prior to the World Cup group A soccer match between South Africa and Mexico at Soccer City in Johannesburg, Sout   -  
Eugene Hoshiko/AP2010
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

In a swift response to Brittan’s announcement of suspending flights from six African nations due to a new variant of Covid 19 identified in South Africa, South Africa's government has urged all South Africans to "...vaccinate and to remain disciplined in applying the known safety measures...".

South Africa’s presidency tweeted this on Friday adding that this will ensure a safe and joyful and moment as the festive season approaches.

Earlier, the government had expressed determination to "crush the power of the new variant by vaccinating to limit the number of mutations".

Britain is not the only country that has restricted travels from South Africa.

Britain on Thursday 25th November announced its intensions to ban travels from six southern African countries, after South Africa detected a new Covid-19 variant.

The other African countries include Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana

German, Israel and Italy have also banned entries from South Africa with Czech Republic expecting to join the list on Saturday.

