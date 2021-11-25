New track in Ramallah offers Palestinians safe exercising route away from the traffic

Palestinians ride and walk along a new cycling track built by the Ramallah municipality offering locals a peaceful ride away from the traffic. The sports track which is 500 meters long and 8-10 meters wide, sits on the dividing line between the areas under the control of the Palestinian Authority according to the Oslo Agreement (A), and those under Israeli control, where it is possible to see views of the city of Jerusalem.