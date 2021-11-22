Welcome to Africanews

German NGO ship rescues over 100 migrants off Libya

The German NGO Sea-Watch-4 reported rescuing 107 people on Monday in the Central Mediterranean. The migrants were packed in a small wooden boat sailing in precarious conditions when Sea-Watch 4 approached it. Among the rescued people the NGO reported taking on board a 31-year-old woman with a newborn child. Sea-Watch-4 is currently waiting for a safe port to disembark total 482 migrants, including dozens of minors, recently rescued from boats in difficulty in the Mediterranean Sea in seven different operations.

