Climate Squid Game Protest at Glasgow

Activists and protesters call on world leaders to "stop playing climate games" and to fulfil their climate pledges at a protest inspired by "Squid Game", the South Korean dystopian show that became a global sensation after its release on Netflix, and staged outside the COP26 venue.

The games included tug of war, hopscotch over the words "famine" and "drought" and saw "leaders" roll the dice on the fate of humanity.

"You see in “Squid Game” this critique of a system that really disadvantages the ordinary working person who’s just trying to get by, and has real consequences when those in power play games with people’s future, in the same way with the climate crisis where you have world leaders playing games with our future by delaying action and this new type of denialism which is delaying climate action and people are dying because of that" according to Fatima Ibrahim, co-director of "Green New Deal Rising".

World leaders on Tuesday issued a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, a promise met with scepticism by environmental groups who say more urgent action is needed to save the planet's lungs.

About 130 world leaders are in Glasgow for what host Britain says is the last realistic chance to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels — the goal the world set in Paris six years ago.

More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade — a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before.