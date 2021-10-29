Climate activists protest in London, feel 'optimistic' ahead of COP26

Climate activists protest outside the Lloyds and Macquarie offices in London to demand the global financial system stops putting money into the use of fossil fuels, ahead of COP26 in Glasgow. Thousands of Israelis take part in a climate march in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, calling on world leaders to take action to reverse climate change, ahead of the COP 26 United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC) in Glasgow.