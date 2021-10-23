Liberian teen who returned $50,000 named 'integrity ambassador'

A nineteen year old Liberian who returned $50,000 he found to its owner has been named an "integrity ambassador" in the West African nation, and rewarded with a monthly salary of 500 dollars.

Emmanuel Tuloe, who drives a motorcycle for a living, has won recognitions and extensive media coverage for his principled act.

"One day passed when they were discussing about the money, and the woman was crying and begging the person that found the money to bring it back, and I went back to my aunty and told her that the money I gave her, they are asking for it so we took it back to the woman."

According to the teenager, he had earlier received series of insults from friends for returning the money

However, his gesture won the heart of President George Weah who invited Tuloe and offered him a $10,000 reward for his honesty.

The teenqger who qspires to be a medical doctor in future was also offered a scholorship by president George Weah until mqsters level.

According to the World Bank, 44 percent of Liberia's population lives on less than $1.9 a day.

The story has been widely reported in Liberia, a poor nation of 5 million people that is still recovering after back-to-back civil wars from 1989 to 2003 and West Africa's 2014-16 Ebola crisis.