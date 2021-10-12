Kenya and Somalia await decision on border dispute

The UN's top court decides today on a long running border dispute between Somalia and Kenya.

The court's decision will have potentially far-reaching consequences for bilateral ties and access to natural resources in the oild and gas rich region.

The case was brought in by Somalia more than seven years ago.

At the heart of the dispute lies the direction that the joint maritime boundary should follow from the point where the land frontiers meet on the coast.

Kenya has already accused the UN's court of bias and announced that it will not recognise the court's binding decision.

The dispute covers and area of 100,000 square kilometers believed to be rich in oil and gas deposits.

The panel of 15 judges is led by US judge Joan Donoghue.

Nairobi has already granted exploration permits to Italian energy giant ENI but Somalia opposes the move.