Firefighters on scene near La Palma volcano

The volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands continued spewing lava Saturday morning, following almost three weeks of constant eruption. Officials said the molten rock from the crater is now flowing down a so-called lava tube beneath earlier, hardened lava, straight into the sea. The lava tube has eased fears it could spread wider and cause more destruction. Prompt evacuationshave helped avoid casualties from the eruption, and most of the island of around 85,000 people is unaffected. The volcanic Canary Islands lie off the northwest coast of Africa.