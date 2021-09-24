Anthony Joshua: I will knock out Usyk and I'd fight King Kong if I could

A relaxed and slimmed down world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he's aiming for a crowd pleasing knockout win over Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk when he puts his titles on the line in front of 67,000 fans at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The reigning WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion last fought in front of just 1,000 spectators, at London's Wembley Arena as the UK was under a series of Covid-19 restrictions last December.

"Let's keep it real, right! People are out to see knockouts, you know, and I want to deliver for these people. We want to go to there and put on a clinical boxing match. But you've got to hit your opponents and hurt them. And that's exactly what we have to do as fighters, especially heavyweights. So, yeah, we have to search for that knockout." Joshua said.

The 31-year-old successfully retained his titles with a 9th round knockout of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev but the unbeaten former unified cruiserweight champion, Usyk, is widely viewed as 'AJ's' biggest test since he beat fellow Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in a sold out unification bout at Wembley Stadium in 2017.