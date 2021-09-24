Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Anthony Joshua: I will knock out Usyk and I'd fight King Kong if I could

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Andrew Couldridge/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

United Kingdom

A relaxed and slimmed down world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he's aiming for a crowd pleasing knockout win over Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk when he puts his titles on the line in front of 67,000 fans at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The reigning WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO champion last fought in front of just 1,000 spectators, at London's Wembley Arena as the UK was under a series of Covid-19 restrictions last December.

"Let's keep it real, right! People are out to see knockouts, you know, and I want to deliver for these people. We want to go to there and put on a clinical boxing match. But you've got to hit your opponents and hurt them. And that's exactly what we have to do as fighters, especially heavyweights. So, yeah, we have to search for that knockout." Joshua said.

The 31-year-old successfully retained his titles with a 9th round knockout of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev but the unbeaten former unified cruiserweight champion, Usyk, is widely viewed as 'AJ's' biggest test since he beat fellow Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in a sold out unification bout at Wembley Stadium in 2017.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..