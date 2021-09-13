Kenya: Growing vegetables in plastic

The need for having readily available fresh vegetables devoid of chemical impurities has pushed dwellers in urban areas in Kenya to create a remedy that is within their reach.

Dominic Orina has made a name for himself for his successful sacks and container gardens that he started just at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are a lot of benefits. For example, you will get your own fresh vegetables than go to the market and get that there are vegetables that have stayed there for even more than a week dominis Orina says.

For these kind of gardens, space is not a limitation since it uses the available spaces within the balcony or the verandas.

Sheepcare Community Centre has been able to feed some of the children from the informal settlement of Kayole, in the outskirts of Nairobi using vegetables that they harvest from their pyramid garden.

Pastor Ahimas Raywer is the cofounder of the sheepcare community centre. "We are also trying to educate most of our parents, whenever they come we also bring them here and tell them “This is how we can live” he explains

The popularity of this kind of gardening is also based on the fact that the farmers use readily available sacks, plastic residues and containers.

To start this kind of farming it doesn’t need much because as you can see the materials that are being used to erect the garden is just by-products says Evans Juma.

It takes the number of sacks or containers that you need, you can even use only one or two containers. he explained.

Ronald Agak for Africanews in Nairobi City in Kenya