Taliban cover murals on the security wall around Kabul

The Taliban have started to work to change the face of Afghanistan and while the group insists they’re no longer the brutal force that ruled this place in the 90s, orders were given to cover the once colorful murals that spread messages of hope and peace across the capital Kabul with white paint and Islamic slogans. Among many famous images, Japanese aid worker Dr. Tetsu Nakamura's portrait was covered with white paint and writing in Pashto had replaced the image, reading "Safeguarding the Islamic system, and independence needs patience and hard work." Nakamura was killed in an ambush in eastern Afghanistan in 2019. The Japanese physician and aid worker was widely respected and beloved in the war-scarred nation for his humanitarian work in eastern Afghanistan. In the German capital, Berlin Mural Fest starts again after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid-19. Mural artists paint giant artworks on buildings while Berliners can wander around the city trying to spot them.