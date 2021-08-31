Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Summer Transfer window ends, Jerome Boateng signs for Lyon

Jerome Boateng joins France and Lyon, Paris SG rivals   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Football

The summer transfer window is now over in Europe with some last minute interesting signings.

French international Eduardo Camavinga is the only Real Madrid new player for the next season

The Angolan born midfielder signed on Tuesday a 6 year contract with the spanish giants who agreed to paid 35 Million Euros to his former club, Rennes in France.

Meanwhile Moise Kean is back to Juventus. The italian returns from the Premier League and after a spell at Everton. He had a successful loan at Paris Saint-Germain last season and had been linked with a move back there before Lionel Messi’s arrival.

And it is a new challenge for Jerome Boateng in France. After 10 successfull seasons at Bayern, the brother of black star Kevin-Prince has now joined Lyon as a free agent, a signing he concluded on Tuesday.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..