Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Erdogan calls for a peaceful resolution to Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Erdogan made the comments during a joint news conference with visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Ethiopia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged on Wednesday a peaceful resolution of the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia and also said his country was willing to mediate between Addis Ababa and Sudan for a resolution of a border dispute.

Erdogan made the comments during a joint news conference with visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The visit comes amid a broadening of the conflict in Tigray, which began in November after a political fallout between Abiy and the leaders of the Tigray region who had dominated Ethiopia's government for nearly three decades.

Thousands have been killed in the nine-month war that has been marked by widespread allegations by ethnic Tigrayans of gang-rapes, man-made famine and mass expulsions by Ethiopian and allied forces.

Erdogan, who hosted General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, the chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, in Ankara last week, said Turkey was also prepared to contribute toward a peaceful resolution of a dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan over the Al-Fashaga region.

Erdogan and Abiy also oversaw the signing of military agreements, including a military financial cooperation deal.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..