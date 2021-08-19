Erdogan calls for a peaceful resolution to Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged on Wednesday a peaceful resolution of the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia and also said his country was willing to mediate between Addis Ababa and Sudan for a resolution of a border dispute.

Erdogan made the comments during a joint news conference with visiting Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The visit comes amid a broadening of the conflict in Tigray, which began in November after a political fallout between Abiy and the leaders of the Tigray region who had dominated Ethiopia's government for nearly three decades.

Thousands have been killed in the nine-month war that has been marked by widespread allegations by ethnic Tigrayans of gang-rapes, man-made famine and mass expulsions by Ethiopian and allied forces.

Erdogan, who hosted General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, the chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, in Ankara last week, said Turkey was also prepared to contribute toward a peaceful resolution of a dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan over the Al-Fashaga region.

Erdogan and Abiy also oversaw the signing of military agreements, including a military financial cooperation deal.