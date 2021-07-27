Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Japan seniors find joy in cheerleading

Cheering is frowned upon at the virus-postponed Olympics, but training continues at a Tokyo gym for an energetic squad of cheerleaders whose average age is 70. There is a strict selection process for members, who must be over 55, and have to pass an audition and three-month trial period. They are currently rehearsing for their 25th-anniversary show, which was postponed until next year because of the pandemic. Cheerleading is a fun way to stay fit for the "Japan Pom Pom" girls, who get together once a week for a rigorous two-hour practice with almost no break. Japan has the world's oldest population, with around 28 percent of the population aged 65 or over, according to the government.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..