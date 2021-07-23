Body of slain Haitian president arrives in hometown for private funeral service

The body of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse returned to his hometown of Cap-Haitien on Friday for a private funeral.

It comes amid heavy security after violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation.

Moïse's body arrived shortly after dawn at his family's seaside property where the funeral is being held.

Six officials carried the brown casket up a stage where they saluted it.

They stood before it in silence for several minutes before draping a large red and blue Haitian flag over it.

Martine Moïse, the former president's widow, was seated in the audience during the funeral.

The funeral comes days after a new prime minister supported by key international diplomats was installed in Haiti.

Earlier shots were fired, roads blocked and barricades set on fire raising tensions in the country.

Supporters of President Jovenel Moise are demanding justice by disrupting some tribute ceremonies, and threatening to do more.

Moïse was assassinated by unknown gunmen at his private residence in Pelerin, a wealthy suburb of the capital, Port-au-Prince on Wednesday July 7.