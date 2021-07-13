Welcome to Africanews

The slam at the heart of Burundian entertainment

By Rédaction Africanews

and Francine Sinarinzi

Burundi

In Burundi a new form of art is spreading among young artists, the slam. On the occasion of the second edition of the Vuga festival in Bujumbura, the capital, artists and fans of this new poetic way of conveying a message, did not miss the call

The mobile festival aims to convey a message of peace and social harmony while promoting the art of oratory

The caravan of the festival first moved to the neighborhood of Kanyosha, south of Bujumbura. Before taking the direction of the city center where the crowd gathered to attend the show

On the stage, even if the slammers are the majority, we can also see some rappers and some musicians.

An opportunity to discover also the slam, an art that is increasingly popular among young Burundians.

For this edition 2021, the performances came from different backgrounds including Senegal and Congo.

