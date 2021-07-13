The slam at the heart of Burundian entertainment

Burundi
In Burundi a new form of art is spreading among young artists, the slam. On the occasion of the second edition of the Vuga festival in Bujumbura, the capital, artists and fans of this new poetic way of conveying a message, did not miss the call
The mobile festival aims to convey a message of peace and social harmony while promoting the art of oratory
The caravan of the festival first moved to the neighborhood of Kanyosha, south of Bujumbura. Before taking the direction of the city center where the crowd gathered to attend the show
On the stage, even if the slammers are the majority, we can also see some rappers and some musicians.
An opportunity to discover also the slam, an art that is increasingly popular among young Burundians.
For this edition 2021, the performances came from different backgrounds including Senegal and Congo.
00:54
USA: Questlove's 'Summer of Love' documentary premieres in Los Angeles
02:13
South African 'Jerusalema' star Master KG debuts new single with Akon
02:34
Togo: Musical empowerment for street kids
Go to video
Algeria: Biennial DZign 2020+1 reinvents Algiers via purposeful design
02:20
Game Reserve in Tanzania, one other face UNESCO World Heritage sites delisting
02:19
29th Saint-Louis Jazz Festival ends in Senegal