Zambian newspapers react to ex-president Kaunda's death

Photos and famous quotes of Kenneth Kaunda, the founding President of Zambia who died on Thursday were on the front pages of all major newspapers in the country.

The papers also carried glowing tributes in memory of Kaunda. He was hailed as a hero, statesman, and independence icon.

"We have lost a man that brought a lot of unity, he brought a lot of love and harmony amongst us Zambians when he brought the motto of 'One Zambia one nation' and he also saw to it that even our neighboring nations that had problems had their countries liberated from colonial rule as well as apartheid-like South Africa," said Friday Mwakatobe, a resident of Lusaka.

Kaunda was being treated for pneumonia at a military hospital in Lusaka when he passed away on Thursday afternoon aged 97.

He ruled for 27 years after Zambia country gained independence from Britain in 1964.

While in power, Kaunda hosted many movements fighting for independence or black equality in other countries in the region, including the African National Congress (ANC) party of South Africa.

Zambia has declared 21 days of national mourning.