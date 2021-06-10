Lesotho ''flying'' doctors give jabs in remote areas

The Lethoso Flying Doctors Services are flying to deliver badly needed vaccines to indigenes. It is a still a struggle to vaccinate those in Africa’s remotest parts.

With supply limited, remote settlements, and difficult terrain, the job of delivering vaccines has fallen to doctors traveling by light aircraft.

The Lethoso Flying Doctors Services have been delivering jabs to health workers in remote areas.

"Of course the virus will come here, because human beings live here", said Kuebunyani resident, Frank Molefi.

This nurse with the Lesotho Flying Doctor Services says she's is "not comfortable" with the slow pace of the rollout.

"We are not comfortable. Yes, it's not fair to everyone, we need to roll out vaccination as fast as possible because this pandemic is killing people", Mampho Leleka said.

The Lethoso Flying Doctors Services campaign comes as some world leaders meet at the G7 summit, with vaccine donations expected to be high on the agenda.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said he will announce a vaccine plan for the world during the summit.

While more than 2 billion vaccines have been administered across the world, on the African continent just 2% of the population has been vaccinated.

Many countries rely on donations from the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme.