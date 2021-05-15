Palestinian firefighters intervene at the scene of an Israeli strike

Palestinian firefighters battle a blaze following an Israeli strike on the town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Israel pounded the Gaza Strip overnight killing 10 members of an extended family while rockets smashed into Israel Saturday, amid violence in the West Bank and as a US envoy arrived for talks. Israeli strikes hit the Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, a 13-floor building housing Qatari television station Al-Jazeera and the American news agency Associated Press.