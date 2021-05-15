Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Palestinian firefighters intervene at the scene of an Israeli strike

Palestinian firefighters battle a blaze following an Israeli strike on the town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Israel pounded the Gaza Strip overnight killing 10 members of an extended family while rockets smashed into Israel Saturday, amid violence in the West Bank and as a US envoy arrived for talks. Israeli strikes hit the Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, a 13-floor building housing Qatari television station Al-Jazeera and the American news agency Associated Press.

More about
news

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..