'Covid trial' music festival held in Liverpool and first bullfight since start of pandemic in Madrid

The English city of Liverpool will hold Britain's first dance event in over a year without coronavirus restrictions on Friday and Saturday, as part of a mass gatherings trial. Nightlife promoter Circus will host 6,000 individuals -- 3,000 each day over the two-day mini festival -- in the first UK event of its kind for 14 months due to the pandemic. The sold-out pilot, which will include performances by English DJ and producer Fatboy Slim, are part of the British government's "Events Research Programme" as the country looks to ease remaining Covid-19 rules. In Spain, bullfighting with fans returned to Madrid on Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with several thousand spectators allowed into the Spanish capital’s Las Ventas ring. Regional authorities allowed the event, with its earnings going to help the bullfighting industry, which like all activities that rely on live audiences has been hard hit by coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions. A limit of 40% occupancy was put on the arena, meaning up to 6,000 fans could attend. Fans had assigned seats and had to wear face masks at all times.