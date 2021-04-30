Welcome to Africanews

CAF Champions League fixtures: Al Ahly to meet Mamelodi Sundowns

South African coach Pitso Mosimane, right, holds out a ball to US Jonathan Bornstein, left, during the Nelson Mandela Challenge at Cape Town, South Africa.   -  
Schalk van Zuydam/AP2010
By Michael Oduor

CAF

The draw for the 2020-21 Total CAF Confederation Cup (CAF) was conducted on Friday at their Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

CAF Director of competitions Samson Adamu assisted by Cote d’Ivoire legend Abdoulaye Traore ran the drawing process that revealed some thrilling encounters in the road to the final.

The current champions Al Ahly will face the South African Mamelodi Sundowns. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane will face his former club after his exit in 2020.

After leading group A with 13 points ahead of Al Ahly, the Tanzanian side Simba United will meet Kaizer Chiefs who were second in Group C.

Below are the scheduled quarterfinal matches scheduled for the first leg between May 14 and 15 and the second leg matches scheduled for 21-22 May.

Quarter-finals fixtures in full:

• Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns

• MC Alger vs Wydad Athletic Club

• CR Belouizdad vs Esperance de Tunis

• Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba Sports Club

Semi-finals:

• Al Ahly or Mamelodi Sundowns vs CR Belouizdad or Esperance de Tunis

• MC Alger or Wydad Athletic Club vs Kaizer Chiefs or Simba Sports Club

