Britney Spears fans shave heads during protest to call for end of her conservatorship

About 50 fans from the so-called #FreeBritney movement are demonstrating outside a Los Angeles courthouse. They carried signs that read, "CONSERVATORSHIP IS SLAVERY" and "THIS IS TOXIC." A hearing was scheduled in the Britney Spears conservatorship case, which in 2008 led a California court to place her under a unique legal guardianship largely governed by her father. The US pop star’s attorney Samuel Ingham III asked the judge to let Spears speak directly to the court, which fan Lianne Simmons thinks is "big news... something we've been wanting for a while." Ingham did not say what Spears would specifically like to say. The 39-year-old singer will speak in court on June 23. If Spears does address the court, it would be the first known time in more than two years. The last time, in 2019, the courtroom was sealed and none of what she said became public.