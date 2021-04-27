Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

William and Kate drive tractor during farm visit

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, drove tractors and petted lambs on a visit to a farm in County Durham, UK, Tuesday (27 APRIL 2021). The royal couple - who celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday - popped on their Wellington boots to look inside the barns and enjoy the wide-open fields of the family-run Darlington farm. The duke and duchess both had a chance to drive a tractor - and later enjoyed playing with lambs. After the trip, William and Kate traveled to Durham to meet people supported by the Cheesy Waffles Project - a charity helping those with additional needs across the county.

More about
news

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..