Chad's army divided over appointment of Idriss Deby's son as country's new leader

Several Chadian army officers, led by General Idriss Abdéramane Dicko, refuse to recognise the authority of the Transitional Military Council, led by Mahamat Idriss Déby.

The political crisis in Chad is becoming even more entrenched. While Mahamat Idriss Deby took the head of the Military Transitional Council after the death of his father, the Chadian opposition denounces it as a coup. This choice is far from being unanimous, even within the armed forces.

General Idriss Abdéramane Dicko and several officers of the Chadian army are now said to categorically refuse to legitimise this takeover by the son of the former president.

_"We say no to this decision taken in haste without popular consultation, because the people said no" _General Idriss Abdéramane Dicko said in an interview with Africanews.. "We say to our brothers in arms who are part of this Military Transitional Committee to come to their senses and listen to the cries of the Chadian people."

Include the Chadian people in the transition- General Abderamane Dicko

"The people said no to the sixth mandate, no to the system, no to bad governance! Today the marshal is dead, but now the new team should listen to the people. If not, we will have the same problems, which will be difficult to manage", he continued.

The 37-year-old General Mahamat Idriss Déby, head of the presidential guard, is criticised for his lack of experience. The constitution of an exclusively military transitional authority does not pass for General Idriss Dicko.

"General Mahamat Idriss Déby had better listen to the democratic opposition and civil society. Because if they say no to this coup d'état perpetrated by this small friendly group, he had better listen to them. Otherwise, if he moves in the opposite direction, if he moves in the current direction, he will have problems. He will not be able to deal with the consequences. The country belongs to everyone. Everyone has the right to be consulted" he told Africanews.

On the question of a dialogue between the dissident general and the head of the Transitional Military Council, Idriss Abdéramane Dicko is clear: "I do not need to talk to him. It is up to him now. If he needs to talk to me, I am available. I am not in a hurry to go and meet him or to talk to him," Dicko elaborated.

There are fears that a split in the armed forces may worsen a delicate situation as the rebels of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) continue their offensive on the capital N'Djamena.