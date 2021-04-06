Urgent aid needed for Mozambique's deepening humanitarian crisis

Urgent aid is needed for Mozambique'd deepening humanitarian crisis after deadly attacks by militants affiliated with the Islamic State group.

The largely homegrown militancy, known locally as Al-Shabaab, has grown in power since 2017 and in capturing towns, commits brutal killings on civilians such as beheadings. More than 700,000 have been displaced across Mozambique.

On March 24, the northern Cabo Delgado province took a turn for the worst after their latest attack on the town of Palma.

Thousands were killed and tens of thousands are homeless.

"In relation to these displaced people coming from Palma, 30,000 people, the needs for assistance for about one month are estimated at about 41 million Meticals (around 600,000 US dollars)," said Cesar Tembe, director of the Prevention and Mitigation Area of the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction.

The assault on the town lasted 12 days before the Mozambican military said on Monday it had regained control of the town.

Thousands poured into Cabo Delgado’s capital Pemba, which is already brimming with people displaced by previous attacks and the 2019 cyclone.

The strategic province of Cabo Delgado borders Tanzania and is an area that is rich in natural gas.

The attack also forced French energy giant Total to suspend operations and evacuate staff from its Afungi liquid natural gas (LNG) facility near Palma.