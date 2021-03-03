DRC: 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive via COVAX

Coronavirus Vaccine Solidarity

More than 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines touched down at Kinshasa's N’djili International Airport on Tuesday by way of the COVAX initiative.

The alliance comprises the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, (the Vaccine Alliance), UNICEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The vaccines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are part of the first wave of supplies that will continue over the next few weeks.

Medical authorities have decided to use the AstraZeneca vaccine because it meets the DRC's existing storage conditions (between 2° and 8°C).

Received by Congolese Health Minister Eteni Longondo, their delivery is a historic step towards ensuring equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide — and is part of the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history.

A plan for the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccines across the country is being finalised.