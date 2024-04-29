Fuel shortages force UN to halt South Sudan food delivery

Over 60,000 people in South Sudan are desperately hungry as aid delivery halts because of fuel shortages, says the UN. The pause in food delivery happened because the UN doesn't have enough fuel.

This happened after the government decided to charge taxes on supplies brought in by UN agencies and other international groups.

Since February, the government of South Sudan has been adding new taxes and fees at its borders and within the country. Last week, they promised the UN that they wouldn't tax their supplies, but nothing has changed yet.

If the government doesn't lift these taxes, by the end of May, 145,000 people could be affected, warns the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha).

Anita Kiki Gbeho, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, urgently asked the government to remove these taxes. She reminded them of the agreement they had made to support those in need.

"We need the government to act quickly to prevent aid operations from stopping," she said.

The UN says around 9 million people in South Sudan will need help. Around 7.1 million of them might not have enough food during the lean season this year.