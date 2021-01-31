Cameroon’s Await CHAN Semi-Finals After Beating Out the DRC

Cameroon Officially Set to Play in the CHAN Semi-Finals

Cameroonian fans are ecstatic as their beloved country has just made it into the semi-finals of the African Nations championship after the Lions scored two goals against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to seal their spot.

Roland, A Cameroonian fan, believes wholeheartedly in his national team, "We organised and we have to win, no other choice but to win our CHAN. "

Another local fan, Charlie Améré, is really impressed by the performance of the Cameroonian players, "The guys gave it their all, they fought to get back on top because scoring two goals is not easy. It's not easy to turn things around like that but I'm really satisfied with this victory."

The Leopards Take the Loss

The Congolese Disappointment for the leopards on the other hand — who were not in the best condition to play considering that three of their players were confirmed as positive for COVID-19.

Nevertheless, the Congolese coach, Florent Ibengue, is remaining positive.

"If we could play a whole match like that, we would be able to do better, obviously with a little more punch from our strikers who we missed a lot because they were still in quarantine. So this is what has taken away from us a little bit in this competition. But in spite of everything the group is high quality so I am not sad about it and I think there are some who will be able to play well in the country's senior team."

COVID-19 Conspiracy

Before the match, the games came close to a diplomatic incident after the DRC accused Cameroon of conspiracy to eliminate their team from CHAN following the announcement of 13 positive cases at Covid 19 in the Congolese camp — to be later expertly countered with confirmations of only 3 cases.

A slight hiccup of suspicions of COVID-19 infections amongst the Congolese players since resolved, the semi-finals will be played on February 3 in the cities of Douala and Limbe.