Kamala Haris breaking political barriers

From formidable adversary to indispensable ally. It was during the Democrats' nomination contest that Kamala Harris revealed to Joe Biden her potential to become his running mate. (presumptive vice president). She'd honoured her political skills as a top prosecutor in California and in the Senate, where she served on several select committees.

The Biden campaign also hoped voters would see Harris as a bridge between the Democrats' centrist and leftist wings.

Even before getting to the White House Harris had already achieved much - California's first attorney general, the first Indian-American elected to the senate, and now the first black and female vice president.

And it's not just within the US that she's an inspirational figure. Harris is very proud of her roots in India, where her rise to the top is celebrated in her grand father's home village.

Above all, Harris hopes where she leads others will follow.