Five Candidates confirmed for CAF presidency

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says it has received and is currently evaluating 5 candidatures for the presidency of the body whose election will take place on 12 March in Rabat, Morocco.

On Thursday, CAF announced it had officially validated two of these candidatures: that of Augustin Senghor, president of the Senegalese Football Federation , and that of Ivorian Jacques Anouma, former president of the Ivorian Football Federation.

Meanwhile, the candidacy of outgoing President Ahmad Ahmad was declared ineligible due to his 5-year suspension. His ineligibility comes despite his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However the bids of Ahmed Yahya, president of the Mauritanian Football Federation and South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe who is president of the Mamelodi Sundowns club were admitted.

Motsepe, a mining magnate had his candidacy for the role approved and supported by the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) in November last year.