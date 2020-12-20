Activist-Led Anti-Jihadist Highway Patrols Led by Activists in Northeast Nigeria

Nigeria
The Locals are MMobilising in Northeast Nigeria
A group of government-supported activists patrolled one of the main roads in north-eastern Nigeria on Sunday.
The patrols are carried out on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway in Borno state.
After jihadists from the Islamic State of West Africa province or ISWAP ambushed a convoy of civilians on Friday afternoon, other fighters from the same organisation opened fire on a military convoy the next day.
Armed with rocket launchers, they took the lives of five soldiers before kidnapping 35 civilians.
Background
Boko Haram and the dissident group ISWAP have killed 36,000 people and displaced approximately 2 million in a 10-year conflict.
ISWAP broke away from Boko Haram six years ago and has become dominant in the region where abductions of locals are on the rise, leading to as yet unsuccessful increased military deployments.
01:10
CAR: Opposition Calls to Postpone Election to Re-establish Security
01:25
Buhari meets Nigerian schoolboys after kidnapping ordeal
Go to video
Hundreds of Nigerian schoolboys freed after kidnapping
01:41
Protest in Nigeria over gov’t’s handling of kidnapping crisis
00:34
Boko Haram release video of kidnapped boys
02:08
Nigerian schoolboy who escaped kidnapping recounts the horrors