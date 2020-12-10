Football: Senegal top year-end Africa rankings for fourth straight time

Senegal has been crowned FIFA’s African top team of the year for the fourth time in a row in the latest world rankings released on Thursday by football's world governing body said.

Senegal emerged stronger after mounting up to the 20th spot.

The rankings are the last update for this year by FIFA.

Tunisia and African champions Algeria complete the continental top teams podium on second and third best ranked teams.

And thanks to Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt and Cameroon, Africa ends 2020 with seven representatives in the World Top 50, one spot more than last year.

Burundi climbed +13 spots to record the best global progression of the year while FIFA highlighted the progress of Equatorial Guinea (134th) and Comoros, (130th) for qualifying for their first CAN in history!

The World's top 5

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England

5. Portugal

Africa's Top 20

1. Senegal (20th in the world)

2. Tunisia (26th)

3. Algeria (31st)

4. Morocco (35th)

5. Nigeria (35th)

6. Egypt (49th)

7. Cameroon (50th)

8. Ghana (52nd)

9. Mali (57th)

10. Burkina Faso (58th)

11. DRC (60th)

12. Ivory Coast (61st)

13. South Africa (71st)

14. Guinea (73rd)

15. Uganda (79th)

16. Cape Verde (81st)

17. Benin (83rd)

18. Gabon (86th)

19. Zambia (90th)

20. Congo (91st)