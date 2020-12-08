Skip to main content
Welcome to Africanews
Please select your experience
">
En
Fr
News
Join us
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Live
weather
Close
Watch Live
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Weather
Breaking News
Close
News
Liberia vote is a test of support for President Weah
Liberia votes on shortening presidential term
-
Copyright © africanews
ZOOM DOSSO/AFP or licensors
By Africanews and AFP
Last updated:
23 minutes ago
Liberia
You may also like
00:50
Pogba wants to leave Manchester United, his agent says
01:00
Ghana elections: Vote counting underway amid heavy security
01:00
Parliament brawl in DRC as political crisis deepens
From the same country
01:35
Liberia referendum: Could Weah run for a third term?
01:00
Liberian Laureate Launches Election Anti-Violence Campaign
01:25
Liberia's Weah urges tougher measures to curb 'rape epidemic'
View more
You may also like
00:50
Pogba wants to leave Manchester United, his agent says
01:00
Ghana elections: Vote counting underway amid heavy security
01:00
Parliament brawl in DRC as political crisis deepens
From the same country
01:35
Liberia referendum: Could Weah run for a third term?
01:00
Liberian Laureate Launches Election Anti-Violence Campaign
01:25
Liberia's Weah urges tougher measures to curb 'rape epidemic'
On the same subject
NEWS
00:42
Ghana votes in tight presidential election
NEWS
01:14
Nigeria: Borno State residents vote in local gov't polls
NEWS
01:20
Algerians vote in referendum for 'new era'
NEWS
01:00
Guinea vote: Can Conde's longtime rival Dalein Diallo succeed?
NEWS
01:00
Tunisia Cabinet Wins Parliament Confidence Vote
NEWS
Go to video
Pulpit to presidency: Malawi's new president takes office
More stories
01:00
Ghana
Ghana elections: Vote counting underway amid heavy security
01:39
Ghana
Ghana Elections : What's at Stake?
01:00
Democratic Republic Of Congo
Parliament brawl in DRC as political crisis deepens
By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our
Cookies policy page
..
Ok
00:42
Ghana votes in tight presidential election
01:14
Nigeria: Borno State residents vote in local gov't polls
01:20
Algerians vote in referendum for 'new era'
01:00
Guinea vote: Can Conde's longtime rival Dalein Diallo succeed?
01:00
Tunisia Cabinet Wins Parliament Confidence Vote
Go to video
Pulpit to presidency: Malawi's new president takes office