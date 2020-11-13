'A patriot': Tributes pour in for Ghana's ex president Rawlings

People gathered outside the home of the former president in Accra -
Ghana
Ghanaians poured praise on their former leader Jerry Rawlings who died on Thursday. Many eulogized him as a patriot and a democrat.
President Nana Akufo-Addo ordered flags around the country to fly at half-mast, to mark seven days of national mourning from Friday.
It is with great sadness that I learnt of the passing of former president Jerry Rawlings of Ghana. Africa has lost a stalwart of Pan-Africanism and a charismatic continental statesman. My sincere condolences to his family, the people and the government of #Ghana— Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) November 12, 2020
Announcement of the death of former President Rawlings pic.twitter.com/7ext0fp4sd— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) November 12, 2020
