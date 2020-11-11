Kabore hopes to retain Burkina Faso presidency despite militant violence

Burkina Faso's president vowed to defeat a militant insurgency in his country's north if re-elected.

Roc Marc Christian Kabore was campaigning ahead of an election slated for November 22.

Burkina Faso is one of 3 Sahel countries swept up in militant violence.

''Terrorism has caused much damage in our country - human and material damage as well as administrative damage, with schools closed. Yet despite all this, the people of Burkina Faso have chosen to stand firm because we will never bow before the terrorists".

The opposition has routinely criticized Kabore's government for failing to stop attacks which have killed many and driven over half a million people from their homes.

13 people in total are seeking the presidency.

Because of the violence affecting a large part of the Burkinabe territory, nearly 1,500 villages will not participate in the vote.