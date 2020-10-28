Early voting hits record levels ahead of US election   -  

Millions have already voted but the campaigning is intensifying with just under one week to go before the 2020 US presidential election.

As President Donald Trump continues his whistle stop tour of states – Michigan Wisconsin and Nebraska all in one day .

That’s a normally Republican state but a change in demographics – more younger voters - could swing it for the Democrat.

Polls give Biden a 10 point lead but that’s not worrying Trump.

So far at least 69 million Americans have already voted. Most are wary of the health dangers of crowded polling booths, others are energized by a race framed as critical to the future of the country.

The number of early ballots far surpasses the total of 58 million pre-election votes in 2016.