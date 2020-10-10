Mali vs Ghana in a Friendly Football Match

A Dynamic But Friendly Match

Mali faced Ghana on Friday evening in a friendly match, with the Eagles winning 3-nil.

Hamari Traoré kicked off the score count two minutes into the game as he dribbled circles around the Black Stars defence and outplayed Lawrence Ait-Zigi.

Mohamed Magassouba's protegés widened the gap in the second half with El Bilal Touré, 19 years old (1st selection), scoring a goal by way of his first perfectly executed header into the net and Amadou Haidara driving the nail into the coffin fifteen minutes to the end of the game — which also saw the Red Bull Leipzig midfielder make two good saves.

The long-range striker from Arsenal's new recruit Thomas Partey, did not do much damage throughout the game as Ghana also remained harmless.